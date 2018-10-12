Measure Establishes Guidelines For Public Safety Facility Closure

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved a proposal that would provide a standardized process as to how public safety facilities, including state prisons and state police barracks, are closed in the future. Senate Bill 748 establishes a minimum of seven months’ notice. The state must notify state and local stakeholders, including local lawmakers, at least three months prior to a planned facility closure announcement. The agency seeking the closure must thoroughly review any local implications of the planned closure as well as hold a public hearing in the county where the facility is located. The agency must provide a written report detailing the recommendations to the governor and leaders in the General Assembly. If all criteria are met, a public safety facility may close no sooner than four months from the announcement. The bill now goes to the state Senate for a concurrence vote.