International Religious Persecution Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a panel discussion held at last month’s 2018 Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC on the subject of religious persecution around the world. The panel includes Family Research Council Vice President for Policy, Travis Weber; Loay Mikhael, an Iraqi Christian who serves with an organization, Iraq Haven; Sungju Lee with the Citizens’ Alliance for North Korean Human Rights; and Jacqueline Furnari, daughter of Pastor Andrew Brunson, who had been held in Turkey. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”