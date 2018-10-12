Organ Donation Measure Goes To Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – Legislation designed to boost organ donation by educating the public about the benefits and procedures associated with donation has been approved by the PA House. Senate Bill 180, called the Donate Life PA Act, would explain the process of organ donation, so that donors and their families will be more comfortable volunteering for the program. One person in Pennsylvania dies every 18 hours while waiting for an organ transplant. Today, over 8,000 people in our state are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk.