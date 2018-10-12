Victims Identified In Harrisburg Murder-Suicide

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police identified two victims in a Thursday evening murder-suicide in the 3000 block of N. 2nd Street. Officers found 29-year-old Daniel Finkel with a self inflicted fatal gunshot wound. A second man, 38-year-old Jeremy Cadwallader, was found nearby with gunshot injuries. Cadwallader was taken to a local hospital where he died. During an investigation, it was learned that Finkel had been involved in a domestic incident earlier on the West Shore with a female. Finkel was charged regarding that incident and released. Following his release, Finkel returned to his residence on N 2nd, where he found the female and Cadwallader, who was there to assist her in moving out. Finkel confronted the two, informing them that they were all going to die. The female immediately ran while Finkel shot Cadwallader on the porch, then went to the sidewalk where he then took his life.