Armed Robbery At Columbia Turkey Hill

COLUMBIA – Lancaster County authorities are searching for two male suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Turkey Hill on Chestnut Street in Columbia. Around 1:38 a.m. Sunday, the two entered the store, one displayed a handgun, and the pair took small amount of cash and cigarettes before they fled. Suspect #1 is described as a light skinned male wearing blue gym shorts, black “Vans” sneakers with white laces, and a black hooded jacket. Suspect #2 is described as a light skinned male wearing light gray jeans, black sneakers with white laces, and a black hooded jacket. Both were possibly in their late teens and about five foot seven. Pictures of the suspects can be seen below. If you recognize the suspects or have information about the case, contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.