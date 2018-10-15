New PA Law Fines People For Using Drones To Spy

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania will start imposing criminal penalties on people who use drones to spy on other people. Gov. Tom Wolf signed House Bill 1346 into law. Under it, the state imposes a fine of up to $300 on someone who uses a drone to invade someone’s privacy or puts someone in fear of being physically harmed. The law imposes a more serious penalty for someone who uses a drone to ferry contraband to an inmate in a prison. That’s a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $25,000. The law prohibits municipalities from regulating drones and offers some exceptions for law enforcement officials, first responders, utility company employees, and some government employees who use unmanned aircraft in their official duties.