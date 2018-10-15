Reaching Out To Help Hurricane Victims

UNDATED – Several Christian organizations are reaching out to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael as well as continued efforts to help the victims of Florence. Samaritan’s Purse, Mennonite Disaster Service, and Global Aid Network are all working to provide disaster relief to those who were impacted by the storms. We have links to all three organizations whereby you can make a tax deductible contribution online as well as volunteering to help in the rebuilding process. Simply click on the respective banners below to make a contribution or for more information.