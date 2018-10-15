Final Days To Pass Down Syndrome Legislation

HARRISBURG – With three days remaining in the PA Senate legislative session, pro life and pro family groups are urging citizens to contact Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati to urge them to bring up House Bill 2050 for a vote in the state Senate. Called the Down Syndrome Protection Act, the bill would ban an abortion solely on the basis of a diagnosis for Down Syndrome, the same way Pennsylvania already bans sex-selective abortions. House Bill 2050 has already passed the PA House with a 71% bipartisan majority, but is still awaiting action by the Senate, which must happen before the voting session ends this Wednesday, October 17th. The number for Sen. Corman is 717-787-1377. Sen. Scarnati’s number is 717-787-7084.