Charges Filed In Fatal Dauphin County Crash

HARRISBURG (AP) – State Police say a tractor-trailer driver is facing charges following a crash in Dauphin County that killed three people, including a toddler, and injured seven others. Police say vehicles on Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township had slowed or stopped, but the tractor-trailer failed to stop and struck other vehicles at about 8:30 Friday night. Police say a total of 11 vehicles were involved. 24-year-old Zachary Lybrand of Middletown and an 18-month-old Middletown girl were killed along with 22-year-old Ethan VanBochoven of Pompton Plains, New Jersey. VanBochoven was a music major at Messiah College in Cumberland County. Counselors and pastors will be available throughout the week for students. 29-year-old Jack Satterfield III of McComb, Mississippi faces charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and accidents involving death or personal injury.