Pre-Existing Conditions Ad Inflames Casey/ Barletta Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – A new TV ad by Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey accuses Republican challenger Congressman Lou Barletta of voting to let insurers strip coverage for cancer and other pre-existing conditions, but Barletta says it’s both inaccurate and hurtful since his toddler grandson is fighting cancer. The ad began airing Saturday. It features a woman whose twin daughters were diagnosed with cancer saying, “if Lou Barletta has his way, kids like mine could be denied the care they need.” Barletta’s 18-month-old grandson, also a twin, is undergoing chemotherapy for an abdominal sarcoma diagnosed seven weeks ago. Barletta insists last year’s health care vote did not weaken coverage of pre-existing conditions. But analysts say it could’ve driven up premiums, and Casey’s campaign says Barletta voted numerous other times to strip protections. Barletta is challenging Casey in Nov. 6’s general election.