Push For Property Tax Elimination, But Not Exactly How

HARRISBURG (AP) – Ending the ability of school boards to raise billions of dollars in property taxes is one of Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner’s most prominent campaign planks. And while Wagner criticizes Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf for failing to deliver on it, Wagner also avoids saying how exactly he would accomplish that goal. For years, lawmakers sympathetic to the cause have tried, and failed. Unresolved fights include how to raise the money to replace school property taxes. Opponents include the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. Existing proposals to replace the lost money revolve around increasing state taxes on income and sales, money that the state would then distribute along with billions in aid it already sends to school districts.