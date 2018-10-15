Search For Missing Lebanon County Teen

JONESTOWN – State Police are searching for a missing Lebanon County teen. 15-year-old Corey Bliesath was last seen October 13th at 9 p.m. at his residence on Darkes Road in Swatara Township. He may be going to the Appalachian Trail and has communicated about heading south to Florida. He is five foot four and 105 lbs. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.