Shapiro Presses Senate To Pass Grand Jury Recommendations

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro says recommendations from a state grand jury report that found Roman Catholic priests sexually abused more than a thousand children over decades will pass if given a state Senate vote. Shapiro spoke Monday while greeting victims of sexual abuse demonstrating outside state Senate offices. Senate Republican leaders have not promised a vote on all four recommendations. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati says one recommendation is unconstitutional. That recommendation is to give now-adult victims of child sexual abuse a 2-year window to sue perpetrators and institutions over claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits in state law. Shapiro’s office says it’s constitutional and the House passed it. Scarnati backs a church-created fund to compensate victims.