Casey Pulls TV Ad From Scranton After Barletta’s Objection

Greg Barton
October 16, 2018 06:16 am

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is pulling a TV ad from the home market of Republican challenger, Congressman Lou Barletta, after Barletta called it cruel to his family. Casey said in a statement the parallels were unintentional. The ad accuses Barletta of voting to let insurers strip coverage for pre-existing conditions. It features a woman whose twin daughters were diagnosed with cancer saying, “if Lou Barletta has his way, kids like mine could be denied the care they need.” Barletta says it’s inaccurate, and particularly hurtful since his toddler grandson, also a twin, is fighting cancer. The ad won’t circulate in the Scranton area, but it will air in Pennsylvania’s other TV markets.

