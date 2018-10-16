Anti-Hazing Measure Heads To Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – Anti-hazing legislation is on its way to the governor’s desk after passage by both chambers of the PA Legislature. Senate Bill 1090 was named after a Penn State student who consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered a series of lethal falls at a fraternity party nearly two years ago. The legislation makes the most severe forms of hazing a felony, requires schools to maintain policies to combat hazing, and allows confiscation of frat houses where hazing has occurred. It also establishes clear-cut parameters on hazing for organizations such as fraternities and sororities while creating safe harbor provisions so students know they can call for help for someone in distress without fear of prosecution. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says he’ll sign the bill.