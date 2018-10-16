PA Disabled Parking Access Bill Goes To Governor

HARRISBURG – A bill improving the accessibility of parking spaces for persons with disabilities is on its way to the governor to be signed into law, according to Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, one of the prime sponsors of the bill. Senate Bill 888 would strengthen enforcement of parking spaces for persons with disabilities by creating penalties for violators who park in or block access aisles – the areas marked with diagonal lines next to a handicapped parking space to allow access for vehicles equipped with ramps, wheelchair lifts and other mobility devices. Under the bill, violators who block access aisles could be charged with a summary offense and susceptible to fines.