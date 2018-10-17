Bill On Church Sex Abuse Stalls On Question Of Lawsuits

HARRISBURG (AP) – Legislation responding to a grand jury report accusing hundreds of Roman Catholic priests of sexually abusing children in Pennsylvania over decades remains under wraps amid disagreement over a key provision. Republican state senators met privately for several hours Tuesday before emerging and saying GOP leaders made an offer in an attempt to secure an agreement with House members and Gov. Tom Wolf. The grand jury report recommended giving now-adult victims of child sexual abuse a two-year reprieve from time limits in state law that otherwise bar them from suing perpetrators and institutions that covered it up. Wolf supports the window and the state House approved it last month. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati has opposed it and supports a church-created fund to compensate victims.