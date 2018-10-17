Church Abuse Bill In Limbo On Lawmakers’ Final Voting Day

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Legislature is starting its final scheduled voting day in 2018 with no resolution to legislation responding to a state grand jury report accusing hundreds of Roman Catholic priests of sexually abusing children over decades. The state Senate began today with legislation in its chamber, where the Republican majority is opposing a provision recommended by the grand jury and backed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Gov. Tom Wolf, the state House, Senate Democrat leaders, and victim advocates. That provision would give now-adult victims of child sexual abuse a two-year reprieve from time limits in state law that otherwise bar them from suing perpetrators and institutions that covered it up. Current law bars lawsuits when a victim turns 30. Before 2002, state law required victims to sue within two years of being victimized.