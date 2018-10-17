Enrollment Drop At Pennsylvania State Universities

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities are seeing enrollment fall by 4% this year. The drop in the State System of Higher Education has left it with fewer than 100,000 students for the first time since 2001. Enrollment has fallen for eight years and only two schools, Millersville and West Chester, did not see a decline this year. Kutztown and Slippery Rock saw only modest declines. Student numbers that peaked at nearly 120,000 in 2010 are now just over 98,000. Cheyney University outside Philadelphia has a nearly 38% decline with 469 students this year, down from 755 last year.