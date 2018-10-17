Guidelines For Public Safety Facility Closures Heads To Governor

HARRISBURG – A standardized process as to how public safety facilities, including state prisons and State Police barracks, are closed in the future is going to the Governor’s desk. Senate Bill 748 was proposed in response to recent state prison closures undertaken with little or no input from the communities affected. The bill establishes a minimum of seven months’ notice in which the state must notify stakeholders at least three months prior to a planned facility closure announcement. The agency seeking the closure must review any local implications of the closure as well as hold a public hearing in the county where the facility is located. The agency must provide a written report detailing the recommendations to the Governor and leaders in the General Assembly. If all criteria are met, a public safety facility may close no sooner than four months from the announcement.