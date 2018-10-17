Shooting Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to the area of E. King and S. Lime Streets and found a man with a gunshot wound. Multiple calls were made to 9-1-1 and reports of multiple unknown males were seen running from the area where a shot was fired. The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition. Investigators are waiting to speak to the victim, when he is able, in an attempt to learn more about what occurred. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster CrimeStoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Callers can remain anonymous.