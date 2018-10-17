Temporary Guardianship For Grandparents Bill Heads To Governor

HARRISBURG – A bill providing temporary guardianship for grandparents taking care of their grandchildren has passed the state Senate. Specifically aimed at helping those affected by the opioid epidemic, House Bill 1539 would grant temporary guardianship in 90-day increments not to exceed one year to grandparents or other adult family members when the parents of the child are unable to care for them due to alcohol or opioid abuse issues. In Pennsylvania, an estimated 82,000 grandparents are the sole caregivers of nearly 89,000 grandchildren. The increasing opioid epidemic has worsened an already growing problem. Research has shown that children achieve higher levels of success when they’re able to stay in a stable household situation with close family members. In addition, grandparents keeping their grandchildren out of the foster care system saves the state over an estimated $1 billion per year. The measure now goes to the governor.