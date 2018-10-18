Measure Provides Convenient Voting Opportunities For People With Disabilities

HARRISBURG – Chester County Rep. Eric Roe introduced legislation to allow curbside voting for people with disabilities as already permitted in 24 other states. In 2014, Roe witnessed a disabled 95-year-old voter attempt to enter his polling place in East Bradford Township without a wheelchair. Neither the gentleman, nor his son who accompanied him, had brought a wheelchair, so they had to wheel him inside using an office chair while holding his legs up. Under House Bill 2660, a qualified voter with a physical, emotional, intellectual or developmental disability, but has not requested an absentee ballot may request a ballot outside their polling place. The ballot must be completed within 150 feet of the entrance of the polling place and in an election official’s presence while concealing the vote. The election official would immediately return to the polling place and deposit it in the ballot container. An election district that has an electronic voting machine that is easily portable may use the voting machine instead of a printed ballot.