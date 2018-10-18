Ambulance Company Reimbursement Bill Heads to the Governor

HARRISBURG – Ambulance companies in Pennsylvania would be reimbursed for providing medical treatment, even if the patient is not transported to a hospital, under legislation approved by the state House and on its way to the governor. Currently, EMS agencies can only be reimbursed by insurance companies if they transport the patient, even though time is spent, supplies are used, and services are provided regardless of whether a transport takes place. This is a significant contributor to the financial challenges facing ambulance companies. House Bill 1013 would require reimbursement when transport to a facility does not take place as long as a Basic Life Support or Advanced Life Support unit is dispatched, and the EMS provider rendered emergency services even though transport was declined.