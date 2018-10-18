Bills On DNA Testing/ Newly Discovered Evidence Head To Wolf

HARRISBURG (AP) – Bills to give people convicted of crimes more time to bring newly discovered evidence to court and make it easier to use DNA evidence to establish innocence are on their way to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. The House and Senate voted this week for both proposals. The Governor’s office says he’ll study the legislation to decide if he’ll sign the bills. One bill gives convicts a year after new evidence is found to file a new Post-Conviction Relief Act petition. That’s up from two months in existing law. The other would expand DNA testing when new technology could provide more accurate and relevant results than what was used at trial. It would also set up a state police-run DNA database.