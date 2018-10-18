E-Prescribing Of Opioids Bill Approved

HARRISBURG – Opioids would be prescribed electronically under a measure headed to the governor’s desk. House Bill 353 would allow doctors to send prescriptions directly to the patient’s pharmacy and prevent handwritten prescriptions from being stolen or used fraudulently. It provides convenience to patients, who would not have to pick up a prescription from their doctor, deliver it to the pharmacy, and wait for it to be filled. Another benefit of e-prescribing is that the tracking of the prescription can go directly to the prescription drug monitoring database, implemented last year, to ensure that only those who have a legitimate medical need for these prescriptions can access them.