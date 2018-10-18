Lancaster County QVC Warehouse To Close

WEST CHESTER – The parent company of QVC announced that it will be closing its large fulfillment center in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Quarate Retail Group said a series of initiatives will help better the business for long term growth and integrate its QVC and HSN U.S. fulfillment centers to enhance delivery speed and lower costs for customers. The company anticipates closing the fulfillment center here and in Roanoke, VA, and Greeneville, TN in 2020. The company says about 1,725 positions will be eliminated in the centers upon closure, partially offset by an anticipated hiring of 1,200 to 1,500 positions at a new facility planned in Bethlehem, PA.