Lawmakers Vote To Limit License Suspensions For Drug Charges

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf plans to sign a bill that would end the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for those convicted of drug offenses unrelated to driving. The state House approved House Bill 163 which also applies to several youth-related crimes, including purchasing tobacco. It also ends license suspensions for carrying a false identification and making terroristic threats against school property. A House legislative document says PennDOT handles about 33,000 such license suspensions annually.