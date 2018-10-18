Senate GOP Still Want Deal On Clergy Abuse Bill

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Senate GOP leaders say they’ll await a counteroffer on legislation to respond to a grand jury report accusing hundreds of Roman Catholic priests of sexually abusing children over decades. The chamber’s top Republican, Sen. Joe Scarnati said late Wednesday he pulled a vote on a bill because he knew the House would reject it. Senate Republicans say they’re being unfairly criticized for opposing a provision recommended by the grand jury and backed by Gov. Tom Wolf. It would give adult victims a two-year reprieve from time limits in state law that otherwise bar them from suing perpetrators and institutions that covered it up. Senate Republicans say it’s unconstitutional and the lawsuits would hurt beneficiaries of church charities. The lawmakers had sought a compromise that included a church-created compensation fund with more limited payouts.