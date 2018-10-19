Anti-Hazing Bill To Be Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to sign a bill into law today that was inspired by the death of a Penn State pledge after a fraternity party last year. Senate Bill 1090, known as the Timothy Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, increases penalties for those involved in hazing, requires schools to have policies and reporting procedures in place to stop hazing, and ensures that parents and students are provided with information related to the issue. It also establishes clear-cut parameters on hazing for organizations such as fraternities and sororities while creating safe harbor provisions so students know they can call for help for someone in distress without fear of prosecution.