Disappointment At Lost Opportunity For PA Down Syndrome Bill

HARRISBURG – PA Family Council is deeply disappointed by the lost opportunity in the state State Senate to pass the Down Syndrome Protection Act before the session ended Wednesday. This allows the targeting of babies for abortion to continue simply because they may have Down Syndrome. The measure would have prohibited an abortion solely based on a diagnosis of possible Down Syndrome. The bill passed the PA House earlier this year by a strong, bipartisan veto-proof majority. President of the PA Family Council, Michael Geer said, “The lack of action by the State Senate conveys to society, including our medical community, that it’s fine to abort a baby simply because of this disability. Pennsylvania cannot claim to stand for disability rights and continue to permit this ultimate form of discrimination.” The Council join families of children with Down Syndrome, and the thousands of Pennsylvanians supporting them, in calling for future passage of legislation that protects the most vulnerable of our citizens.