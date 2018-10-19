Feds Focus On Child Exploitation Of PA Catholic Church Probe

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A federal prosecutor in Pennsylvania is taking aim at the Roman Catholic church by opening a grand jury investigation centered on child exploitation. U.S. Attorney William McSwain is seeking sensitive documents to see if predator priests or their supervisors broke any federal laws involving the abuse of children or handling related complaints. His effort follows a sweeping state grand jury report that said about 300 priests had molested more than 1,000 children in Pennsylvania. But most of the complaints were decades old and only a few could be prosecuted. There’s no clear sign that the Justice Department plans to broaden the probe past Pennsylvania. At least seven of the state’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses acknowledged receiving subpoenas and said they would cooperate or were working with Justice Department officials.