Getting Tough On Repeat DUI Offenders

HARRISBURG – Tougher penalties for repeated DUI offenders will soon become state law following passage by the PA Legislature. Senate Bill 961 would establish the state’s first felony offense of driving under the influence. Pennsylvania is one of four states that does not have a felony charge for habitual DUI offenders. It applies to those with a third conviction of driving with at least twice the legal limit of alcohol in their system and for anyone with a fourth DUI conviction. It also establishes more severe penalties, including longer mandatory jail time, for unintentionally causing the death of another person as a result of a repeat DUI violation. There are about 10,000 alcohol-related crashes and 300 fatalities annually in the state. Gov. Tom Wolf plans to sign the bill.