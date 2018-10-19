PA Jobless Rate Remains Low As Last Month

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA‘s unemployment rate remained the same in September at a nearly two-decade low, as payrolls rose to a record high. The state Department of Labor and Industry said the unemployment rate stayed at 4.1% last month, the lowest point since 2000. The national rate is 3.7%. A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 15,000 to nearly 6.4 million. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 7,700 in September, hitting another record high above 6 million. The biggest gainers were professional and business services, education and health services, and the construction sector. Today’s figures are preliminary and could change.