Where Dem./Rep. PA Gubernatorial Candidates Stand On Issues

HARRISBURG (AP) – We’re taking a look at where the two candidates for PA governor – Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican nominee Scott Wagner – stand on some key issues. Wolf is seeking a second 4-year term. Wagner, who runs a waste-hauling company, served four years as a York County state senator before resigning in June. On the abortion issue, Wagner is pro life and voted for legislation, vetoed by Wolf last year, to ban elective abortions after the first 20 weeks of pregnancy, compared with 24 weeks in current law. He also opposes state funding for Planned Parenthood and supports a “heartbeat bill” that would ban abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy. Wolf has opposed any effort to curtail abortion or cut off state funds from Planned Parenthood. Wolf has served as a Planned Parenthood patient escort. Planned Parenthood is spending $1.5 million to re-elect Wolf. The election is November 6th.