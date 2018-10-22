Dem/GOP Gubernatorial Candidates On The Death Penalty

HARRISBURG (AP) – Where do the two candidates for Pennsylvania governor – Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican nominee Scott Wagner – stand on some key issues? Wolf is seeking a second 4-year term. Wagner, who runs a waste-hauling company, served four years as a York County state senator before resigning in June. Regarding the death penalty, Wolf is granting reprieves – not commutations – when inmates are scheduled for execution, creating an effective moratorium on the death penalty. He believes the moratorium should continue until the Legislature addresses problems identified in a June report by the Joint State Government Commission. Wagner supports the death penalty and said he will sign death warrants. He also will work to expand the application of the death penalty. Pennsylvania’s election is Nov. 6.