Legislation Signed Into Law For Speed Cameras In Work Zones

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 172, the Automated Speed Enforcement in Work Zones legislation into law, which aims to deter speeding in work zones and improve motorist and roadway worker safety. The new law allows PennDOT and PA Turnpike Commission to perform a five-year pilot program in which some construction and maintenance work zones will have cameras equipped with LIDAR or radar to take photos of license plates of any vehicle exceeding the work zone speed limit by 11 mph or more when workers are present. If a violation is committed, a State Police representative will review it and then a notice of violation will be issued to the registered vehicle owner. The first violation is a warning, the second results in a $75 fine and the third and subsequent violation means a $150 fine. Violations will not be subject to driving points or merit rating for insurance purposes. 40% of all work zone crashes involve speeding. Crashes in work zones on Interstates and the Turnpike increased from 618 in 2012 to 1,008 in 2016.