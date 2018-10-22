New Faces Coming To Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (AP) – Dozens of new faces will be joining the PA Legislature next year, thanks mostly to a slew of retirements. Democrats are hoping they can pick up seats and chip away at the majorities Republicans have in both chambers while Republicans are hoping to retain and even gain more seats in order to stop a so-called “blue wave.” Legislative races can be difficult to predict, since they often come down to a few thousand or even a couple hundred votes. But incumbents tend to have a greater winning percentage.