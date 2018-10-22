Immunity For Responders Saving Pets From Hot Vehicles

HARRISBURG – Legislation providing civil immunity for emergency responders who rescue pets from hot cars is awaiting the governor’s signature. House Bill 1216 would allow any law enforcement officer, animal control officer, humane society police officer or emergency responder to use reasonable force to enter a vehicle when they believe a cat or dog inside is in danger of imminent harm. Emergency responders would be required to make an effort to locate the driver of the vehicle prior to entry. They would also be required to leave notice on the car detailing the reason for entry, the responder’s name and contact information, and the location of the pet. At least 25 states have laws that protect animals from being left in hot cars.