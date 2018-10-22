Medical Assistance Reform Vetoed By Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed House Bill 2138 which established work requirements or community engagement as a condition of eligibility for Medical Assistance for able-bodied recipients, while putting in place exclusions which would exempt those unable to work from the proposed requirements. Bill sponsor, Rep. Matt Dowling of Fayette & Somerset Counties said the bill was carefully vetted by the state House and Senate, debated at length, and amended to ensure exclusions were outlined for all those who are unable to work. Gov. Wolf said the measure increases costs, creates unnecessary delays and confusion, penalizes individuals who need healthcare, and terminates health coverage for those who need it the most.