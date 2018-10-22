Two Slain In Lebanon County After Credit Union Robbery

CORNWALL (AP) – Police allege that two men found shot to death near a crashed car in Lebanon County earlier this year were killed by a suburban Philadelphia man on the run after a credit union robbery. 37-year-old Gilberto Torres-Reyes of Collegeville is charged with criminal homicide in the deaths of 27-year-old Alexis Perez-Garcia and 34-year-old Jelson Dejesus-Ortiz. They were found April 9 outside a car on Route 72 in Cornwall. Detectives allege in an arrest warrant that Torres-Reyes earlier held up the Riverfront Credit Union in Wyomissing, Berks County, and a witness said he had offered to pay the victims $400 each to drive him to Pittsburgh. Federal marshals later arrested him in New York City.