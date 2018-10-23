Lancaster County Bridge Named For Fallen Soldier

HARRISBURG – A Lancaster County bridge will be named in honor of a fallen soldier. Legislation sponsored by Lancaster County Rep. Keith Greiner and now on its way to the governor’s desk would designate a bridge in West Earl Township in memory of Sgt. Melvin Wink of Lancaster County. Wink grew up in Brownstown and graduated from Conestoga Valley before joining the Army. He was serving in the Vietnam War when he was killed in action on June 1, 1970, while on a reconnaissance mission in Cambodia. Wink was just 21 years old. The bill would designate the bridge along Route 1010 over the Conestoga River as the Sgt. Melvin R. Wink Memorial Bridge.