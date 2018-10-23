Catching Illegal School Bus Passers

HARRISBURG – A bill aimed at catching vehicles illegally passing school buses in Pennsylvania is on the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 1098 is designed to place stop-arm cameras on school buses to catch drivers illegally passing school buses. The legislation will not mandate that cameras be installed, but will allow for them to be used. It also will establish a grant program, funded by a portion of fines collected from violations, to help defray the cost for school districts to install stop-arm cameras. The governor is expected to sign it.