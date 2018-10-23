Dem/GOP Gubernatorial Candidates On Labor Unions

HARRISBURG (AP) – Where do the two candidates for Pennsylvania governor – Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican nominee Scott Wagner – stand on some key issues? Wolf is seeking a second 4-year term. Wagner, who runs a waste-hauling company, served four years as a York County state senator before resigning in June. When it comes to labor unions, Wolf opposes legislation to prohibit all labor unions from collecting dues from employees who refuse to join the union or pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment. Wagner supports the legislation. Pennsylvania’s election is November 6th.