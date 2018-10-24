Petitions Call For PA Property Tax Elimination

HARRISBURG – The PA Liberty Alliance, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, presented over 30,000 signed petitions from PA homeowners to Gov. Tom Wolf urging support for a plan to eliminate school property taxes. The group rallied Tuesday at the state Capitol Rotunda. Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties and Sen. Mike Folmer of Lebanon, Dauphin, & York Counties attended the rally and are sponsors of Senate Bill 76, which eliminates property taxes. The group says they want to send a clear message to the Governor and General Assembly that this issue is only going to get worse unless we have a concerted effort to truly take care of this issue once and for all.

