Vice President Rallies In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – Vice President Mike Pence will visit Lancaster County this afternoon to stump for Republican Congressmen Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry. Pence will attend a get out and vote rally at Lancaster Airport. Smucker is facing Democrat challenger Jess King while Perry is being challenged by Democrat George Scott. The boundaries of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts are changing after a January court ruling that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered the districts in 2011.