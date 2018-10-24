Help Train A Pastor In Cuba

LANCASTER – WDAC has partnered with Bible teacher, Dr. Woodrow Kroll to help 350 pastors in Cuba who are struggling to minister to their people. These pastors have no training in Bible or theology. Dr. Kroll has taught the Bible for over 50 years and is bringing sound biblical instruction to these pastors in need through the Helios Project. Helios Solar can be used anywhere and never needs electricity. Helios Flash plugs into a computer and does not require wi-fi or internet. Both devices deliver theological training in 200 sessions to untrained pastors. A donation of $120 will train one pastor. Right now for every $120 donation, your donation will be matched and two pastors will get training. If you can’t donate that much, we still encourage you to contribute any amount to help meet this need. You can call toll free 833-443-5467 or donate online at wdac.com. You can also make your donation by clicking the banner below. The deadline is this Friday. Thank you for taking part in this needed project.