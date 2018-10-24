Auditor General Concerned School Transportation Funding Mistakes Hurt Classrooms

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said poor record-keeping by school districts stymies his efforts to make sure districts receive accurate transportation reimbursements from the state, citing audits that found more than $8.4 million in incorrect payments. To address these problems, DePasquale announced new training available to all districts.

In the 2016-17 school year, the state issued $522.5 million in transportation reimbursements toward a total cost of more than $1.56 billion. Local school taxpayers are responsible for the difference. Recent audit results for a number of school districts indicate “a troubling trend,” DePasquale noted.