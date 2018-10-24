Dem/GOP Gubernatorial Candidates On Property Taxes

HARRISBURG (AP) – Where do Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican nominee Scott Wagner stand on the issue of property taxes? Wolf stands by a $3.2 billion plan he floated in 2015 to be financed by increases in personal income and state sales taxes. Under Wolf’s plan, most of the money – just over $2 billion – would go to districts in the bottom half of average income. The plan is part of Wolf’s goal of raising the state’s share of education funding to 50%, up from nearly 38% in 2016-17. Wagner supports elimination of school property taxes under legislation that theoretically would make up for more than $13 billion in disappearing property tax revenue by raising the rates of the state’s personal income tax and state sales tax, and expanding the base of the sales tax.