New Laws Help Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

HARRISBURG (AP) – A new PA law makes it easier for grandparents and other relatives raising children due to opioids or other drug or alcohol-related problems. It provides temporary guardianship in three-month increments when parents are unable to care for their children. It applies to grandparents, aunts and uncles, and adult siblings. They can seek a court order for temporary guardianship if the parent is in rehab for drugs or alcohol or has had emergency medical intervention for drugs or alcohol. The other law sets up the Kinship Caregiver Navigator Program to provide information about support and services for those caring for children.